Lifestyle News

Toxicology Test On Mohbad’s Body Ongoing In US – Coroner

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The Lagos Coroner Court sitting in Ikorodu on Wednesday heard that the most crucial aspect of autopsy to determine the cause of death of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad is being conducted in the United States (US).

State Counsel, Oluwaseun Akinde, told the coroner, Magistrate Adetayo Shotobi, that the autopsy into the external body of the deceased has been completed.

He said, “The toxicology test, which has to do with internal body, is being done in the US.”
Akinde made this known following insistence of other counsel to the father of the deceased, David Fadimu; that of the TNKay Music Worldwide, David Nawoola, representative of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ikorodu, O.S.A. Aranmolaran and Jennifer Nina.

The coroner asked to know why the toxicology was taken abroad when there are toxicology laboratories in Nigeria.

Akinde told the coroner that Lagos State decided to do it in the US because of the nature of various substances alleged to have either been injected or taken by the deceased and the need to prevent controversy over the autopsy report when finally presented.

He said it was also because the death of the deceased had become a worldwide issue.
He said there was no point in inviting Prof. Soyemi, the pathologist in Lagos to present an uncompleted report.

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

