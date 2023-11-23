Small Doctor’s House Gutted by Fire

November 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

There was a fire outbreak at the house of popular singer, Adekunle Temitope, aka Small Doctor.

A video circulating online captured how the fire consumed the singer’s properties worth millions of naira.

Some persons were also seen in the footage trying to salvage the little left of the home that had been reduced to ashes.

The Fuji singer took to his Instagram page to confirm the fire incident while appreciating God for life and safety.

The popular singer in the post said the property loss is a sign of greater things to come.

He wrote, “No pressure for the Lord is with me. “that no life was lost.

“Ile Alaafin to jo, ewa lo bu kun, that is to say, king house wey burn na make beautification fit plenty.” Small Doctor added. (www.naija247news.com).