Entertainment

Small Doctor’s House Gutted by Fire

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

There was a fire outbreak at the house of popular singer, Adekunle Temitope, aka Small Doctor.

A video circulating online captured how the fire consumed the singer’s properties worth millions of naira.

Some persons were also seen in the footage trying to salvage the little left of the home that had been reduced to ashes.

The Fuji singer took to his Instagram page to confirm the fire incident while appreciating God for life and safety.

The popular singer in the post said the property loss is a sign of greater things to come.

He wrote, “No pressure for the Lord is with me. “that no life was lost.

“Ile Alaafin to jo, ewa lo bu kun, that is to say, king house wey burn na make beautification fit plenty.” Small Doctor added. (www.naija247news.com).

Police arraign boyfriend, one other over missing 14-year-old girl
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

