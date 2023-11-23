Senate Asks Wike To Revisit CCTV Project In Abuja

The Senate has asked the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to revisit the issue of the Abuja closed-circuit television (CCTV) project, where a N500 million contract to install cameras within and outside the Federal Capital Territory failed.

This resolution comes after a motion moved by Sen. Ned Nwoko representing Delta North raised the alarm over the spate of kidnappings in the FCT.

The latest, according to him, is his senior legislative aide, Chris Agidy, who alongside 18 others was kidnapped from their homes in the Galadimawa area of Abuja.

He disclosed that reliable police sources confirmed that out of the 19 individuals abducted, 12 had been killed while seven remained in the custody of the kidnappers.

Against this backdrop, the lawmakers also called for a joint operation, including the Army, to intensify search efforts for the kidnapped victims.

The Senate asked the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to see to the installation of CCTVs in and around the FCT to bolster security and prevent further kidnappings.