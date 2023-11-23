Menu
Politics & Govt News

President Tinubu Returns To Abuja From Germany

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 23,2023.

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja from his four-day engagement in Germany’s capital city of Berlin, where he attended the G20 Compact With Africa Conference. ⁣

Tinubu who touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, was received by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje and his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, among others.(www.naija247news.com)

Uzodimma signs into law, Bill on teachers retirement at 65 in Imo
BREAKING: Mr Ibu’s Son, Adopted Daughter Jasmine Arrested
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications.

