Police arrest suspect over murder of Akwa Ibom businesswoman

November 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a businesswoman, Mrs. Juliana Dimaka, in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

Dimaka, the owner of Testimony supermarket at Grace Bill Street in Eket, was strangled to death at her home on October17, 2023, at 8.00 p.m.

A reliable police source at the Eket Divisional Police Station, who craved anonymity, confirmed the arrest of the suspect to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, November 23.

The source said that crack detectives from the Akwa Ibom Command investigating the murder traced the suspect to Port Harcourt, Rivers State where he fled to evade arrest.

According to the police source, the suspect was traced to his friend’s apartment in Port Harcourt, Rivers, where he was hiding.

“We traced and tracked the culprit to Port Harcourt in Rivers State and arrested him and took him to Ikot Akpanbia in Uyo,” the source said.

When contacted, spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP MacDon Odiko, would neither confirm nor deny the arrest of the suspect.

“I am not confirming anything to you until I’m able to get information on the matter. It will take me time and I have a lot on my table now, but if you have any information, send it to me, so that I can start digging,” the PPRO said.(www.naija247news.com).