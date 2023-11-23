Menu
Search
Subscribe
Law and Order

Police arraign boyfriend, one other over missing 14-year-old girl

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Akure, Nov. 23, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Two persons were on Thursday arraigned at the Akure Magistrates’ Court over a missing 14-year-old girl.

The suspects, Omolola Adebayo, female, 32 and Oluwatimilehin Agunloko, male, 17, were alleged to have conspired together to commit felony to wit: abduction and thereby committed an offence.

Insp. Simon Wada, the police prosecutor, said

that the suspects on Oct. 28 committed the offences in Owo in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that Agunloko was a boyfriend of the missing girl while the other suspect was believed to have had the last phone conversation with her.

Wada said that the offences contravened Sections 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 37, Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006 and Section 3 of the Anti Kidnapping and Anti Abduction Law of Ondo State.

However, the defendants each pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Ruling on their bail application, the Magistrate, Mr Damilola Sekoni, granted the defendants N500,000 bail each and adjourned the case to Jan. 18, 2024 for hearing (www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Abdullahi Sule As Nasarawa Gov
Next article
Appeal Court reverses sack of Abdullahi Sule as Nasarawa state gov.
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Court remands 3 farmers for alleged attempt to commit culpable homicide

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Kafanchan (Kaduna) Nov. 23, 2023. A Chief Magistrates’ Court in...

Appeal Court reverses sack of Abdullahi Sule as Nasarawa state gov.

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Abuja, Nov. 23, 2023. Appeal Court on Thursday reversed the...

BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Abdullahi Sule As Nasarawa Gov

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Court of Appeal Abuja has eversed the sack...

Arsène Wenger completes landmark visit to India to help unlock country’s potential

The Editor The Editor -
The TDS aims to increase global competitiveness in both...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Court remands 3 farmers for alleged attempt to commit culpable homicide

Cases & Trials 0
Kafanchan (Kaduna) Nov. 23, 2023. A Chief Magistrates’ Court in...

Appeal Court reverses sack of Abdullahi Sule as Nasarawa state gov.

Cases & Trials 0
Abuja, Nov. 23, 2023. Appeal Court on Thursday reversed the...

BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Abdullahi Sule As Nasarawa Gov

Election Tribunal Court 0
The Court of Appeal Abuja has eversed the sack...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com