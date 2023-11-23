Police arraign boyfriend, one other over missing 14-year-old girl

November 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Two persons were on Thursday arraigned at the Akure Magistrates’ Court over a missing 14-year-old girl.

The suspects, Omolola Adebayo, female, 32 and Oluwatimilehin Agunloko, male, 17, were alleged to have conspired to commit felony to wit: abduction and thereby committed an offence.

Inspector Simon Wada, the police prosecutor, said the suspects on Oct. 28 committed the offences in Owo in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that Agunloko was the boyfriend of the missing girl while the other suspect was believed to have had the last phone conversation with her.

Wada said the offences contravened Sections 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 37, Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006 and Section 3 of the Anti Kidnapping and Anti Abduction Law of Ondo State.

However, the defendants each pleaded not guilty to the charges.(www.naija247news.com).