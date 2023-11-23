Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Oyo State Sets To Ban Unregistered Motorcyclists, Tricyclists In January 2024 – Makinde

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 23,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Governor Seyi Makinde has declared that Oyo State will not allow unregistered motorcyclists or tricyclists to ply the roads starting in January 2024.

Makinde, who spoke on Wednesday, urged commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators in the state to immediately proceed to enrol in the Oyo State Residents’ Registration Scheme before December 31, 2023.

He made these revelations shortly after the state’s security council meeting.

Makinde, while speaking, noted that the state has decided to address the menace associated with commercial motorcycle and tricycle operations with a view to further securing the state.

He added that from January 1, 2024, no unregistered motorcycle or tricycle operator would be allowed to operate in the state.

He declared that all commercial motorcycle and tricycle riders “must ensure that they are captured under the state’s registration scheme.”

He added that the registration will capture their biometrics, including their names, motorcycle registration numbers, next of kin, and other critical information.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Akpabio Not Fit To Be Nigeria’s Senate President” – Ezekwesili
Next article
Ondo In ‘Coma’ As Akeredolu Hangs On To Power
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Ondo In ‘Coma’ As Akeredolu Hangs On To Power

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 23,2023. Almost 80 days after Ondo State Governor Rotimi...

Akpabio Not Fit To Be Nigeria’s Senate President” – Ezekwesili

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 23,2023. Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has attacked...

BREAKING: Mr Ibu’s Son, Adopted Daughter Jasmine Arrested

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Naija247news reports that Mr Ibu’s adopted...

President Tinubu Returns To Abuja From Germany

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 23,2023. President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja from...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ondo In ‘Coma’ As Akeredolu Hangs On To Power

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 23,2023. Almost 80 days after Ondo State Governor Rotimi...

Akpabio Not Fit To Be Nigeria’s Senate President” – Ezekwesili

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 23,2023. Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has attacked...

BREAKING: Mr Ibu’s Son, Adopted Daughter Jasmine Arrested

Entertainment 0
November 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Naija247news reports that Mr Ibu’s adopted...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com