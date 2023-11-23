Menu
Politics & Govt News

Ondo In ‘Coma’ As Akeredolu Hangs On To Power

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 23,2023.

Almost 80 days after Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, returned to Nigeria from his three-month medical leave in Germany, he is yet to step foot in the Sunshine State, leaving governance on autopilot.

The governor who relocated to his residence in Ibadan has also not been seen in public, except for occasional short clips released by his handlers, especially after governors from the South West visited him.

Akeredolu’s aides claimed the governor resumed office on September 8, a day after returning from Germany, effectively taking over from his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who acted during his medical leave.

Naija247News learnt that the absence of Akeredolu from Akure and the inability of Aiyedatiwa to act have created a vacuum in governance, which analysts said is being exploited by politicians ahead of the governorship election in the state billed for November 16, 2024.

Who told you the state has not been holding meetings? Who says people don’t take advantage of technology? There are means of conducting state executive meetings. And for a fact, a day after the governor returned, a meeting was held with members of the state executives,” he claimed.

Olabode alleged that the call for the resignation was being sponsored by a particular character, whom he claimed also sponsored the obituary of the governor when he was in Germany.

“This person behind the conversation of the governor stepping down was the same person who published his obituary on social media and was praying he should not return when he was in Germany,” he said.

He, however, declined to name the character or admit if he was referring to the deputy governor when our correspondent queried him on the identity.(www.naija247news.com)

 

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
