Omotola Jalade Tackles Turkish Airlines For Absence Of Nollywood Movies During 40-Hour Flight

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Renowned Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, took to Instagram to express her dissatisfaction with Turkish Airlines for failing to feature any Nigerian movie during her extensive 40-hour flight. The veteran actress accused the airline of discrimination against African travelers, highlighting the absence of Nollywood films in the entertainment offerings.

Omotola

In her Instagram post on Wednesday, Omotola criticized the airline’s selection of movies during her long-haul flight, stating that only films from Turkey, Asia, Bollywood, Hollywood, and the Middle East were shown. Expressing her disappointment, she called for an end to what she perceived as discrimination against African destinations and travelers.

Addressing Turkish Airlines directly, she wrote, “Dear @turkishairlines, like many other Foreign companies, you might be discriminating against African Destinations and Travelers, and that needs to stop.”

Omotola further emphasized her frustration, pointing out the lack of respect shown towards African paying customers. She narrated an unexplained layover in Uganda, not mentioned in her booking, which added to the challenges of her journey.

The actress questioned the airline’s choice not to include any Nollywood movies in their entertainment lineup, despite the global popularity of Nigerian cinema. She pondered the apparent disrespect and discrimination faced by African travelers, especially considering the higher fees they sometimes pay for flights to other parts of the world.(www.naija247news.com).

