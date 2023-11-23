Menu
“Nigerians like to celebrate the dead’ – Yul Edochie

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

November 23, 2023.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has fingered Nigerians’ sanctimonious love and support for dead people as the reason why rapper Oladips recently faked his death.

Recall that Oladips, who was previously reported to have passed away by his management, recently came forward with new evidence to prove that he is alive and well.

Reacting, Yul Edochie urged Nigerians to continue trending his music even after discovering that he is still alive, stressing that he mustn’t die before they could support him.

He lashed out at some Nigerians whom he said enjoy celebrating dead people but won’t support the living because of “jealousy and envy.”

On his Instagram story, Edochie wrote: “What’s up with the guy who faked his death? Una no wan trend am? Nobody is posting him?

“Nobody is posting his music cos he’s still alive. If he was truly dead by now, una no go let people rest. Everybody will be posting his picture and his music.

“To support dead people dey sweet una pass the ones wey dey alive. Support him now that he’s alive, jealousy and envy no go let una.”. (www.naija247news.com).

