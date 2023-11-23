Nigeria target higher oil output amid OPEC+ talks

OPEC+ faced disruptions in its production policy talks, initially scheduled for Sunday, attributed to disagreements involving African members, Angola and Nigeria.

The postponement on Wednesday prompted a 1.5% decline in oil prices, raising concerns about the group’s willingness to deepen output cuts.

While Nigeria aims to increase its production from 1.7 to 1.8 million bpd by year-end, the delay in discussions was linked to African countries, especially Nigeria,

Angola, and Congo, whose 2024 output quotas are contingent on reviews by independent consultancies. The meeting, rescheduled for Nov. 30, coincides with the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, to be conducted online.

Amid speculation on extended or deeper cuts, Saudi Arabia and Russia, along with other OPEC+ members, have already committed to reducing oil output by 5 million bpd, addressing market dynamics until the end of 2023.