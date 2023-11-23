Menu
Search
Subscribe
Oil Markets

Nigeria target higher oil output amid OPEC+ talks

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

OPEC+ faced disruptions in its production policy talks, initially scheduled for Sunday, attributed to disagreements involving African members, Angola and Nigeria.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The postponement on Wednesday prompted a 1.5% decline in oil prices, raising concerns about the group’s willingness to deepen output cuts.

While Nigeria aims to increase its production from 1.7 to 1.8 million bpd by year-end, the delay in discussions was linked to African countries, especially Nigeria,

Angola, and Congo, whose 2024 output quotas are contingent on reviews by independent consultancies. The meeting, rescheduled for Nov. 30, coincides with the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, to be conducted online.

Amid speculation on extended or deeper cuts, Saudi Arabia and Russia, along with other OPEC+ members, have already committed to reducing oil output by 5 million bpd, addressing market dynamics until the end of 2023.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Dubai boost bilateral ties with Nigeria to promote trade
Next article
Oil slips 1% on concerns over delayed OPEC+ meeting
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Shell to face human rights claims in UK over chronic oil pollution in Niger delta

News Wire News Wire -
Thousands of Nigerian villagers can bring human rights claims...

Nigeria lifts production targets ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Nigeria is ramping up its production targets ahead of...

Access Bank plans to launch in Asia in first quarter of 2024

News Wire News Wire -
Access Bank, one of Africa’s biggest banks, is close...

Oil slips 1% on concerns over delayed OPEC+ meeting

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Prices continue to fall after previous session's plunge Meeting delay...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Shell to face human rights claims in UK over chronic oil pollution in Niger delta

News Analysis 0
Thousands of Nigerian villagers can bring human rights claims...

Nigeria lifts production targets ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Oil Markets 0
Nigeria is ramping up its production targets ahead of...

Access Bank plans to launch in Asia in first quarter of 2024

Banks & Finance 0
Access Bank, one of Africa’s biggest banks, is close...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com