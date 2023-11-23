Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Nigeria Customs seizes 4,600 bags of rice, weeds, tyres, cars in Ogun

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 23, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) said it seized 4,684 bags of foreign rice, equivalent to eight trailer loads of the commodity, in October and generated N30,408,276 within the month.

The revenue was generated through baggage assessment and auction sales of seized petroleum products.

Acting Comptroller Ahmadu Bello Shuaibu made this known at a press briefing in Idiroko on Wednesday.

According to him, NCS in Ogun, through its anti-smuggling effort, recorded a seizure of 122 items in October 2023.

Other items intercepted include 901 parcels of Cannabis sativa, 500 pieces of foreign-used pneumatic tyres, 23 units of vehicles used as means of conveying the goods and five foreign-used vehicles commonly known as Tokunbo, among others.

Shuaibu put the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the seizures at N398,470,687.

He attributed their success to the enabling working atmosphere created by the Comptroller General of Customs, who, he said, recently donated eight Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles to them to enhance anti-smuggling operations.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Losses $4.6bn to 2022 Flooding — NiMet
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Losses $4.6bn to 2022 Flooding — NiMet

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological...

World Bank, Global Fund sign MoU to tackle impact of climate change on health

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Bank and the Global...

Senate Asks Wike To Revisit CCTV Project In Abuja

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Senate has asked the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike,...

Treasury Single Account: Reps Raise Alarm Over Trillions Unaccounted For

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
The House of Representatives on Wednesday raised the alarm...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Losses $4.6bn to 2022 Flooding — NiMet

NiMets 0
November 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological...

World Bank, Global Fund sign MoU to tackle impact of climate change on health

Health news 0
November 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Bank and the Global...

Senate Asks Wike To Revisit CCTV Project In Abuja

North East 0
The Senate has asked the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com