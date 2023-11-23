Nigeria Customs seizes 4,600 bags of rice, weeds, tyres, cars in Ogun

November 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) said it seized 4,684 bags of foreign rice, equivalent to eight trailer loads of the commodity, in October and generated N30,408,276 within the month.

The revenue was generated through baggage assessment and auction sales of seized petroleum products.

Acting Comptroller Ahmadu Bello Shuaibu made this known at a press briefing in Idiroko on Wednesday.

According to him, NCS in Ogun, through its anti-smuggling effort, recorded a seizure of 122 items in October 2023.

Other items intercepted include 901 parcels of Cannabis sativa, 500 pieces of foreign-used pneumatic tyres, 23 units of vehicles used as means of conveying the goods and five foreign-used vehicles commonly known as Tokunbo, among others.

Shuaibu put the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the seizures at N398,470,687.

He attributed their success to the enabling working atmosphere created by the Comptroller General of Customs, who, he said, recently donated eight Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles to them to enhance anti-smuggling operations.(www.naija247news.com).