“Nigeria Boosts Oil Production Targets Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting Amidst Market Uncertainties”

Nigeria is increasing its production goals before a crucial OPEC+ meeting, aiming to raise its crude and condensate output to 1.8 million bpd by year-end and targeting 2 million bpd by Q1 2024, with a long-term goal of 2.5 million bpd.

OPEC+ postponed its meeting to Nov. 30, where discussions on output cuts were anticipated amid falling oil prices.

Challenges persist among OPEC members Angola, Congo, and Nigeria regarding output levels and potential reductions.

Nigeria, facing reduced 2024 targets, may secure a higher production goal if independent consultancies confirm its capacity.