Niger United Edge Safety Shooters In Handball Blockbuster

Niger United stretched their lead at the top of the men’s table to 5 points as the 2023 Ardova Premier Handball League reached its title-deciding stage in Lagos.

Niger United survived a late fightback from the Safety Shooters to secure a 26-23 win and stayed at the summit with 51 points.

Niger United coach Yekini Adebayo commended his team for the victory, stating that it is a pointer that the Minna-based outfit is ready to emerge as champions for the second time at the end of the season.

He said, “It was a win that came at the end of a fiercely contested tie. Both teams were focused but we played with a lot of grit and displayed sound technical abilities to win the game.

Tojemarine Academy remained in second with 46 points, while Safety Shooters was third with 45 points after a total of 18 games played.

In the other games, Lagos Seasiders outclassed Police Machine 31-22 to cling on to the fourth spot with 42 points.

Simon Agada scored eight goals as the Benue Buffaloes defeated the De Defenders 32-28 to continue their fight to escape relegation.

In the women’s category, holders Safety Babes produced a commanding performance to beat Bayelsa Queens 26-18, with Diana Sa’aloo scoring 8 goals to hold on to their top spot with 47 points, while Maria Ayinba got 9 goals for Bayelsa Queens but the Yenagoa side remained in the drop zone with 21 points.

Dorathy Nyagh and Lydia Daniel scored eight goals each to help Defender Babes defeat Seasider Babes 36-21, while Benue Babes edged past Bendel Dynamos 23-19.

Abbas Mohammed of Niger United and Queen Akuratse of Benue Queens emerged as the most valuable players of the day.

Women Resulta

Bayelsa Queens 18-26 Safety Babes

Seasider Babes 21-36 Defender Babes

Benue Queens 23-19 Bendel Dynamos

Men Results

Police Machine 22-31 Lagos Seasiders

Benue Buffaloes 32-28 De Defenders

Niger United 26-23 Safety Shooters