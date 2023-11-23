“Mohbad’s mother had an affair and got pregnant for another man – Mohbad Aunt

November 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Mohbad’s aunt makes shocking allegations on why the late singer’s mother abandoned her children for ten years and her reason for siding with Wunmi.

It would be recalled that following the death of the ex-signee, there were rumours of his mother abandoning the family.

The singer also mentioned the same in one of his music tracks titled, ‘Sorry,’ where he said in the lyrics, “10 years I no see mummy.”

An unidentified relative from the late singer’s paternal side alleged that Mohbad’s mother had an affair and got pregnant for another man. According to her, this was the reason for the separation between the Mohbad’s parents.

While lambasting Mohbad’s mother for siding with her late son’s wife, Wunmi, the relative called the duo ‘birds of a feather.

In her words:

“She left all the children when Mohbad was 8 years old and got impregnated by another man. That’s why she and Wunmi are close and understand themselves. They don’t know how to say no, always yes. If a dogs come, it enter, if a goat does the same, it enters; that whom the two of you are.”(www.naija247news.com).