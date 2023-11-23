Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

Messi’s Inter Miami To Face Ronaldo’s Al Nassr In Saudi Event

By: News Wire

Date:

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr next February in the Riyadh Season Cup for what could be the final showdown of the global football icons.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi, who joined the US squad in July and sparked a championship run in the Leagues Cup against US and Mexican clubs, is expected to meet Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Messi, 36, led Argentina to last year’s World Cup crown and has long been a rival of Portugal captain Ronaldo, 38.

Inter Miami was named the guest international side and will join Saudi Pro League sides Al-Hilal and Al Nassr in next February’s Riyadh Season Cup, but no exact dates for matches at Kingdom Arena in the round-robin competition were announced.

Miami also features Messi’s former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets who combined for five La Liga crowns.

Ronaldo, a five-time Champions League winner, is joined by former Liverpool standout Sadio Mane and former Inter Milan captain Marcelo Brozovic on Al Nassr.

Al-Hilal features Brazil all-time leading scorer Neymar, who is recovering from a knee injury.
Last January, Ronaldo made his first appearance in Saudi Arabia following his move to Al Nassr with a Riyadh All-Star XI that lost 5-4 to a Paris Saint-Germain side featuring Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Manchester United’s Maguire accepts Ghana MP apology for mockery
Next article
Ghana MP Isaac Adongo Apologises For Mocking Maguire
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Customs seizes 4,600 bags of rice, weeds, tyres, cars in Ogun

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ogun 1 Area Command of...

Nigeria Losses $4.6bn to 2022 Flooding — NiMet

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological...

World Bank, Global Fund sign MoU to tackle impact of climate change on health

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Bank and the Global...

Senate Asks Wike To Revisit CCTV Project In Abuja

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Senate has asked the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Customs seizes 4,600 bags of rice, weeds, tyres, cars in Ogun

CrimeWatch 0
November 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ogun 1 Area Command of...

Nigeria Losses $4.6bn to 2022 Flooding — NiMet

NiMets 0
November 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological...

World Bank, Global Fund sign MoU to tackle impact of climate change on health

Health news 0
November 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Bank and the Global...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com