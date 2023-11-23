Jaiz Bank Plc Appoints Haruna Musa as Managing Director

November 23, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Board of Jaiz Bank Plc has approved the appointment of Mr Haruna Musa, as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the bank

The bank said in a statement on Wednesday that Musa’s appointment became effective Nov. 21, following the receipt of the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The statement said that Musa’s cognate experience in the banking industry spans over 27 years. It said: “He is an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Bayero University, Kano, and Cranfield University, United Kingdom.

“He is currently at the final stage of a PhD programme in Islamic Banking and Finance at the Universiti Utara in Malaysia.

“At the Cranfield University, Haruna obtained an MSc in Finance and Management (2008–2009).

“He acquired a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Bayero University, Kano (1997 – 1998) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the same University (1994–1995). He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, (1987–1991).

“Until his appointment as the substantive MD/CEO of Jaiz Bank Plc, Musa served as the Executive Director with Guaranty Trust Bank for eight years; and garnered 22 years out of his 27 years wealth of banking experience working for GT Bank from March 2001–October 2023,” it said.

It added that in October 2015, Musa assumed the role of Executive Director and Head of Northeast and Public Sector, Abuja Divisions on the Board of GT Bank, a testament to his professionalism, exemplary leadership traits and competence.

He was also appointed as a Non- non-executive director with GT Bank (Cote D’Ivoire Ltd) and Chairman of the Board Audit Committee from March 2015 to October 2023, where he contributed to the turn-around of the bank from a loss position to consistent profitability.

Jaiz Bank’s new MD/CEO’s robust achievements include several commendation letters for selflessness and meritorious service from his previous employers. He is also an honourary member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria. #Jaiz Bank Appoints Haruna Musa as New Managing Director. (www.naija247news.com).