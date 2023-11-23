Menu
FootBall

Ghana MP Isaac Adongo Apologises For Mocking Maguire

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

A Ghanaian MP Isaac Adongo has apologised to Manchester United defender Harry Maguire after mocking him last year.

Adongo, while addressing the country’s national assembly, on the budget, described Ghana’s vice-president Mahamudu Bawumia as enjoying scoring – political “own goals” in much the same manner as the 30-year-old player.

The criticism had come after a torrid season for Maguire, who has fallen down the pecking order during Erik ten Hag’s start as the Red Devils head coach.

The England manager Gareth Southgate had come to the defence of Maguire insisting the criticism was a joke

He said, “I’ve never known a player treated the way he is.”

“He’s been an absolute stalwart for us in the second most successful England team for decades – he’s been an absolutely key part of that.
But in an ironic twist on Tuesday, the MP said he wanted to set the record straight as he proclaimed Maguire as a “transformational footballer”

“I apologise to Harry Maguire,” he said while giving his speech in the Ghanaian Parliament.
“He has turned the corner and is a transformational footballer. He is now scoring goals for Manchester United.”

“Harry Maguire is now a key player for Manchester United.”

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

