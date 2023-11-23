FG ,UN partners to raise $5bn yearly for poverty

November 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Government and the United Nations have announced plan to commit $5 billion annually to tackle poverty.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, disclosed this at a meeting with diplomats, representatives of UN agencies and nongovernmental organizations in Nigeria, to create a coordinated response to Nigerian crises.

The Minister, in a statement by her Special Adviser on Media, and Publicity Rasheed Olanrewaju Zubair, said: “Part of the resolutions of the meeting, was the commitment to raise $5 billion annually for humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation trust fund in Nigeria by the federal government, other countries, private sector, donor agencies and the Development Partners.”

Edu, however, stressed that the era of uncoordinated and unaccountable approaches to humanitarian response in Nigeria was over.

President Tinubu lauded contributions but stressed the need for better coordination and government-led initiatives.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu does appreciate the effort of the UN agencies as well as other organizations that are working in the humanitarian space. but we just need to bring this effort in a more coordinated manner so that we can achieve more, especially in the face of dwindling resources.

“There is a need for the government to take the lead and properly coordinate. The days of uncoordinated responses to the humanitarian crisis in Nigeria should be over.

“The days of operating in silos and duplicating efforts that lead to wastage amongst other things should be over.

The UN pledged support for Nigeria’s efforts to address humanitarian challenges, emphasising the importance of coordination and aligned priorities.

“Like I told you, We signed a bond, so that bond, we will deliver on it together as a team. Yes, we will,” she said.

She emphasized the federal government’s commitment to reduce, prevent, mitigate, and respond adequately to the humanitarian crisis in Nigeria in a more coordinated manner, thereby reducing poverty by 50 per cent.

On his part, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Matthias Schmale who spoke on behalf of UN agencies expressed absolute support to the government of Nigeria in its effort to tackle humanitarian challenges facing the country and commended Dr.Edu for providing dynamic leadership in that regard.

“We have heard very clearly from you, honourable Minister, that humanitarian needs of course span the rest of the country.

“We are here as United Nations Agencies to support in ensuring proper coordination, develop review and implementation response plan, mobilise resources for country response as well as align to Federal Government priorities.

The UN chief was optimistic that the “Renewed Hope Agenda of the government is leading the way forward in terms of Nigeria being able to deliver on the SDGS, and address humanitarian needs,” he said. (www.naija247news.com).