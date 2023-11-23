Dubai boost bilateral ties with Nigeria to promote trade

Dubai Chamber advances its foreign policy strategy with the inauguration of its Lagos trade office, marking a pivotal step in its Africa expansion initiative.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Mohammad Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, underscored the diplomatic significance, stating that the move aims to fortify Dubai’s trade and economic bonds with Nigeria.

Establishing a presence in Nigeria is deemed a crucial milestone for the Dubai International Chamber, creating a strategic platform for fostering cross-border partnerships in one of Africa’s leading economies. The launch of the Lagos office, the chamber’s seventh in Africa and 28th worldwide, serves as a diplomatic avenue for communication and economic collaboration.

In line with foreign policy objectives, Lootah emphasized the role of the Dubai Chamber’s team in working with local partners to strengthen commercial relationships, co-organize diplomatic business events, and provide comprehensive support to companies and investors in both markets.

The initiative aligns with Dubai’s diplomatic goals to navigate business opportunities and boost trade and investments in collaboration with Nigeria.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, in his address at the event, encouraged businesses and entrepreneurs to recognize the diplomatic significance of Dubai finding a home in Lagos. He urged stakeholders to capitalize on the diplomatic synergy, fostering a long-lasting and mutually beneficial economic relationship between Dubai and Lagos.