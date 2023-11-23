Menu
Court remands 3 farmers for alleged attempt to commit culpable homicide

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Kafanchan (Kaduna) Nov. 23, 2023.

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has ordered the remand of three farmers in a correctional facility for alleged attempt to commit culpable homicide.

The farmers are: Wayo Ganson, Francis Ganga and Monday Ganga.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) on Thursday, arraigned the three accused persons, whose addresses were not given, for alleged criminal conspiracy, mischief and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

The NSCDC prosecutor, Marcus Audu, told the court that one Zabiya Akawu and her son, Jonah Akawu, had reported the matter at the Corps’ office in Kafanchan on Nov.14.

Audu alleged that the three accused persons, while armed with cutlasses and sticks, broke into the complainant’s house at Bede, assaulted and disfigured her face with a machete.

He told the court that the accused persons allegedly also assaulted the complainant’s son and had five of his teeth removed, when he went to rescue his mother on hearing her scream.

According to Audu, the offences contravene the provisions of sections 58, 313 and 199 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The Chief Magistrate, Samson Kwasu, however, declined to take the plea of the accused persons for lack of jurisdiction.

Kwasu directed the prosecutor to forward duplicate copies of the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He, thereafter, adjourned the matter until Dec. 6 for further mention. (www.naija247news.com)

