BREAKING: Mr Ibu’s Son, Adopted Daughter Jasmine Arrested

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Naija247news reports that Mr Ibu’s adopted daughter Jasmine Okeke has been arrested by Lagos Police alongside Ibu’s son over alleged fraud.

Reports has revealed that Jasmine and Mr Ibu’s son are allegedly planning to abscond abroad with huge fund under their coffers, naija247news learnt.

They are currently in Alagbon Police station where investigation is ongoing.

Details soon………..

(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

