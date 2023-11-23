BREAKING: Mr Ibu’s Son, Adopted Daughter Jasmine Arrested

November 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Naija247news reports that Mr Ibu’s adopted daughter Jasmine Okeke has been arrested by Lagos Police alongside Ibu’s son over alleged fraud.

Reports has revealed that Jasmine and Mr Ibu’s son are allegedly planning to abscond abroad with huge fund under their coffers, naija247news learnt.

They are currently in Alagbon Police station where investigation is ongoing.

Details soon………..

