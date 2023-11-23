Menu
Akpabio Not Fit To Be Nigeria’s Senate President” – Ezekwesili

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 23,2023.

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has attacked the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, saying he is not fit to occupy that illustrious office.

Ezekwesili, in a tweet on X on Wednesday said the nation’s sharply declining democracy was apparently further assaulted by Akpabio who should never have been answering the title of Senator not to talk of “Senate President” were it not for the rottenness of the country’s Judiciary.

She said the Court of Appeal has obviously thrown caution to the wind and allowed itself to be corrupted and captured by decadent politicians.

Ezekwesili said “Mr Akpabio is regrettably caught up in the web of Hubris. We should remind him and his band of Destroyers of Democracy the wise and legendary words of Marianne Williamson: “Empires always have the hubris to think they are indestructible, when in fact they are always unsustainable.”

She said it was hopeful to see opposition party’s voices finally doing what democracy demanded of them.

“Kudos to Senator Nwoye, Ireti Kingibe and other Labor Party Senators. Raise your collective voice on all matters that affect the citizens who elected you into office as Lawmakers.

“It was what we expected of you on those egregious Luxury SUVs you collected or are waiting to collect.

“You folks with the People’s Mandate can still lead the way out of the entrapment by this “Monopoly Democracy” of a political class rascality that is now exemplified by Mr Akpabio and his ilk,” she tweeted.(www.naija247news.com)

