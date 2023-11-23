AFRAA and Afreximbank Agree to Enhance Collaboration for Development of Africa’s Air Transport Industry

November 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The African Airlines Association (AFRAA) and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) today in Cairo signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to concretize cooperation toward the development of a safe, reliable, efficient and environmentally sustainable air transport system in Africa.

Under the framework of the MoU, signed by Abderahmane Berthé, AFRAA’s Secretary General, and Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade Bank, at Afreximbank, AFRAA and Afreximbank will coordinate activities, joint projects and programmess, exchange of information and data, and best practices to facilitate the achievement of shared objectives.

The key areas of collaboration include:

Aviation safety and security

Environmental sustainability initiatives

Air transport liberalization – implementation of SAATM Joint Prioritised Action Plan

Economic sustainability of air transport – cost reduction, taxes and charges

Airline consolidation

Human capital development and capacity building

Facilitation of trade, business and tourism

Exchange of statistical data, information and best practices

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Berthé stated: “AFRAA and Afreximbank share a common goal to support a sustainable air transport system in Africa and thereby effectively contribute to the continent’s socio-economic development, trade and integration. Signing this MoU will facilitate the mobilization of necessary financial resources to undertake projects that will benefit African airlines.

“Traction on collaborative actions is on-course. For the first time in Africa, trials for the free routing flights became a reality on 02 November 2023, thanks to the funding by Afreximbank and technical support by aviation experts. Flights ET935 and KQ 508 operated safely outside the existing routes, directly from Addis Ababa to Abidjan and Nairobi to Accra, respectively. Implementing the Free Route Airspace (FRA) will annually bring significant cost savings to airlines, shorten travel times for passengers and put less CO2 emissions into the environment. The trials, which started in November 2023,

will continue to provide critical data to accelerate the FRA implementation in the entire African Airspace, improving air navigation efficiency,” added Mr. Berthé.

Ms. Awani noted that AFRAA and Afreximbank shared a common goal of promoting the development of a safe, reliable and environmentally sustainable air transport system in Africa in order to effectively contribute to the continent’s socio-economic development, trade and integration. She welcomed the MoU and expressed the Bank’s pleasure at the successful free routing trials, saying that implementation of FRA in Africa will contribute towards ensuring an efficient aviation market to support intra-African trade and tourism which was critical to the full realisation of the objectives of the AfCFTA.

