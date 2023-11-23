Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & Finance

Access Bank plans to launch in Asia in first quarter of 2024

By: News Wire

Date:

Access Bank, one of Africa’s biggest banks, is close to finalizing a regulatory process to launch its first full banking service in Asia in the first quarter of 2024, the chief executive of its holding company told Semafor Africa.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Asian bank plan is part of a wider global expansion target which includes a strategy to expand more deeply into Francophone Africa, build closer ties with North Africa, and across Europe where it already has wholesale banking operations in London and Paris, which opened in May.

Herbert Wigwe, chief executive of Access Holdings, parent company of Access Bank, said he and his team expect to receive approval from monetary authorities “by this side of Christmas.” Wigwe declined to confirm the country in which the bank would launch in order to avoid preempting local regulators, but he added: “We will definitely be in Asia by the first quarter of next year.”

Access has used a wholesale banking model outside of Africa, which is a corporate to corporate approach rather than retail banking with individuals.

Wigwe and his team have built Access from a small Nigerian operator into the largest banking group in the country through an aggressive and ambitious acquisitive approach. The lender accounts for 16% of the banking system’s assets at the end of 2022, according to ratings agency Fitch.

It has also expanded rapidly across the continent over the last half decade. Most recently, it snapped up the banking operations of Standard Chartered in Angola, Cameroon, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, and Tanzania.

Access, which had 21.3 trillion naira ($26.5 billion) in total assets on its balance sheet at the end of September, has seen its share price double on the Lagos stock exchange since the start of the year to give it a market capitalization of around 614 billion naira ($762 billion).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Oil slips 1% on concerns over delayed OPEC+ meeting
Next article
Nigeria lifts production targets ahead of OPEC+ meeting
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Shell to face human rights claims in UK over chronic oil pollution in Niger delta

News Wire News Wire -
Thousands of Nigerian villagers can bring human rights claims...

Nigeria lifts production targets ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Nigeria is ramping up its production targets ahead of...

Oil slips 1% on concerns over delayed OPEC+ meeting

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Prices continue to fall after previous session's plunge Meeting delay...

Nigeria target higher oil output amid OPEC+ talks

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
OPEC+ faced disruptions in its production policy talks, initially...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Shell to face human rights claims in UK over chronic oil pollution in Niger delta

News Analysis 0
Thousands of Nigerian villagers can bring human rights claims...

Nigeria lifts production targets ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Oil Markets 0
Nigeria is ramping up its production targets ahead of...

Oil slips 1% on concerns over delayed OPEC+ meeting

Oil Markets 0
Prices continue to fall after previous session's plunge Meeting delay...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com