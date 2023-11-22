ZENITH BANK HOLDS THIRD EDITION OF TECH FAIR – “FUTURE FORWARD 3.0”

The Third Edition of the Zenith Tech Fair, tagged “Future Forward 3.0”, is set to be held on

Wednesday, November 22 and Thursday, November 23, 2023, at the Eko Convention

Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, from 8.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. daily.

The Two-Day fair will showcase leading technology innovations that cut across different

aspects of life, such as Artificial Intelligence, Contactless Payments, Cybersecurity, Cloud

Computing, FinTech, Data Analytics, Financial Intelligence, and communication

technologies. The event will feature pitch sessions to identify innovative startups, panel

discussions, masterclasses and exhibitions.

Among the plethora of events lined up, the event will feature a welcome address by Jim

Ovia, CFR, Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank and opening remarks by Dr. Ebenezer

Onyeagwu, Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc and Chairman, Body of Banks’

CEOs, Nigeria, and Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, OON, Deputy Managing Director of Zenith

Bank Plc. There will also be a goodwill message by the Honourable Minister of

Communication, Innovation & Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani and a presentation by Dr.

Doris Anite, Hon. Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, amongst others. The keynote

address, “Artificial Intelligence – Application & Bias “, will be delivered by Chris Lu, a

renowned IT Specialist, business strategist and Managing Director for Huawei

Technologies, Nigeria. Other prominent IT practitioners who represent top global brands will

make presentations. These include Demola Sanusi, Solutions Architect, Amazon Web

Services; Temitope Aladenusi, Partner & Leader Cybersecurity, Deloitte; Andrew Uaboi,

Vice President/Cluster Head, Visa West Africa; Dr. Blaise Ijebor, Director of Risk

Management, CBN; Keelan Singh, Head, UiPath EMEA Banking and Financial Services;

Shweta Juneja, Partner, McKinsey Digital; Wole Odeleye, Financial Services Technology

Lead, Microsoft; Ope Ajayi, Founder & CEO, Cinemax; Elo Umeh, Managing Director of

Terragon.

The fair will also feature two-panel discussions that will holistically explore the growth

prospects for digital payments technology in an ever-growing financial landscape. The first

panel which will examine “The next frontier: Digital Wallets, Contactless payments and

BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later)”, has Chris Lu as the host, with five discussants, including Fey

Wong, Country Director, Palmpay; Premier Oiwoh, Managing Director, NIBSS; Vincent

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ogbunude, Managing Director, Verve; Ebehijie Momoh, Country Manager, MasterCard, and

Managing Director of Network International, Adelola Agbebiyi.

The second panel will explore the theme “The intersection of Fintech, eCommerce and

SMEs – Collaboration for growth”. It will be hosted by John Obidi and has five discussants,

including Prince Nnamdi Ekeh, Chief Executive Officer, Konga; Tunde Kehinde, Managing

Director, Lydia; Stan Martins, Regional Director, Meta; John Obaro, Chief Executive Officer,

SystemSpecs, and Seyi Banigbe, Founder of Bland2Glam.

The first edition of the Zenith Tech Fair was held on November 27, 2019, at the Landmark

Events Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. Tagged ‘Future Forward,’ the fair featured a

hackathon that produced ten winners, including Octave Analytics Limited, who won the

grand prize of N10m. The second edition of the Zenith Tech Fair, which was held on

November 22 and 23, 2022, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria

Island, Lagos, with the theme “Future Forward 2.0” also featured a hackathon which

produced ten finalists with the 1st place winner, Ecotutu – a cleantech company making

cooling affordable and accessible for businesses, carting home N20 million.

To register and participate, visit www.zenithbank.com/techfair. After registering, you will

receive a confirmation email. The fair will be live on Zoom for participation and streamed on

the bank’s social media pages, including YouTube.