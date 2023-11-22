ZENITH BANK HOLDS THIRD EDITION OF TECH FAIR – “FUTURE FORWARD 3.0”
The Third Edition of the Zenith Tech Fair, tagged “Future Forward 3.0”, is set to be held on
Wednesday, November 22 and Thursday, November 23, 2023, at the Eko Convention
Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, from 8.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. daily.
The Two-Day fair will showcase leading technology innovations that cut across different
aspects of life, such as Artificial Intelligence, Contactless Payments, Cybersecurity, Cloud
Computing, FinTech, Data Analytics, Financial Intelligence, and communication
technologies. The event will feature pitch sessions to identify innovative startups, panel
discussions, masterclasses and exhibitions.
Among the plethora of events lined up, the event will feature a welcome address by Jim
Ovia, CFR, Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank and opening remarks by Dr. Ebenezer
Onyeagwu, Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc and Chairman, Body of Banks’
CEOs, Nigeria, and Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, OON, Deputy Managing Director of Zenith
Bank Plc. There will also be a goodwill message by the Honourable Minister of
Communication, Innovation & Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani and a presentation by Dr.
Doris Anite, Hon. Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, amongst others. The keynote
address, “Artificial Intelligence – Application & Bias “, will be delivered by Chris Lu, a
renowned IT Specialist, business strategist and Managing Director for Huawei
Technologies, Nigeria. Other prominent IT practitioners who represent top global brands will
make presentations. These include Demola Sanusi, Solutions Architect, Amazon Web
Services; Temitope Aladenusi, Partner & Leader Cybersecurity, Deloitte; Andrew Uaboi,
Vice President/Cluster Head, Visa West Africa; Dr. Blaise Ijebor, Director of Risk
Management, CBN; Keelan Singh, Head, UiPath EMEA Banking and Financial Services;
Shweta Juneja, Partner, McKinsey Digital; Wole Odeleye, Financial Services Technology
Lead, Microsoft; Ope Ajayi, Founder & CEO, Cinemax; Elo Umeh, Managing Director of
Terragon.
The fair will also feature two-panel discussions that will holistically explore the growth
prospects for digital payments technology in an ever-growing financial landscape. The first
panel which will examine “The next frontier: Digital Wallets, Contactless payments and
BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later)”, has Chris Lu as the host, with five discussants, including Fey
Wong, Country Director, Palmpay; Premier Oiwoh, Managing Director, NIBSS; Vincent
Ogbunude, Managing Director, Verve; Ebehijie Momoh, Country Manager, MasterCard, and
Managing Director of Network International, Adelola Agbebiyi.
The second panel will explore the theme “The intersection of Fintech, eCommerce and
SMEs – Collaboration for growth”. It will be hosted by John Obidi and has five discussants,
including Prince Nnamdi Ekeh, Chief Executive Officer, Konga; Tunde Kehinde, Managing
Director, Lydia; Stan Martins, Regional Director, Meta; John Obaro, Chief Executive Officer,
SystemSpecs, and Seyi Banigbe, Founder of Bland2Glam.
The first edition of the Zenith Tech Fair was held on November 27, 2019, at the Landmark
Events Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. Tagged ‘Future Forward,’ the fair featured a
hackathon that produced ten winners, including Octave Analytics Limited, who won the
grand prize of N10m. The second edition of the Zenith Tech Fair, which was held on
November 22 and 23, 2022, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria
Island, Lagos, with the theme “Future Forward 2.0” also featured a hackathon which
produced ten finalists with the 1st place winner, Ecotutu – a cleantech company making
cooling affordable and accessible for businesses, carting home N20 million.
To register and participate, visit www.zenithbank.com/techfair. After registering, you will
receive a confirmation email. The fair will be live on Zoom for participation and streamed on
the bank’s social media pages, including YouTube.