Zambia’s Complex Debt Restructuring Faces Setback as Creditors Clash Over Relief Deals

Zambia’s intricate three-year debt restructuring faced a setback as China and other bilateral creditors directed the nation to secure more relief from international funds holding its sovereign bonds. Here’s a condensed timeline:

2019-2020: Zambia grappled with challenges repaying its debts, including the “Eurobonds.”

2020: Due to COVID-19, Zambia requests debt payment suspension under the G20-led Debt Service Suspension Initiative. Lazard is hired to advise on restructuring $11 billion in foreign debts.

2020: Missing a $42.5 million payment, Zambia becomes Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign to default.

2021: Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins a landslide victory in August.

June 2022: A creditor committee is formed to start restructuring loans lent to Zambia.

2022: Negotiations with bondholders for debt relief continue.

June 2023: The “Paris Club” and China agree to restructure $6.3 billion in loans. In October, a deal is reached with investment funds holding $3 billion in sovereign bonds. However, in November, the deal faces a setback as the OCC creditors veto it, leading to disputes over the required debt relief.