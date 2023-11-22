Unknown Gunmen Kidnap APC Chairman, Son

November 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikom local government area of Cross River state, Mr Mathew Egomo, and his son have been abducted by unknown gunmen.

The abduction took place along the Ikom-Ogoja Road on Sunday, merely a short distance from Afi River at Nde Three Corners Community, close to the Ikom council secretariat.

Confirming the incident, Special Adviser to the governor on security matters, Mr Patrick Bassey, urged residents to collaborate and establish vigilance groups to support the efforts of the police in combating criminal activities within the state.

However, the Cross River State Police Command’s Deputy Public Relations Officer, Igiri Ewa, mentioned that the command had not yet officially confirmed the kidnapping incident.

Ewa assured that the police force would mobilize and launch efforts to rescue the victims, extending their dragnet to secure the safe return of Mr. Egomo and his son.(www.naija247news.com).