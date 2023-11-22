Menu
Unknown Gunmen Attack Police Headquarters in Adamawa

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen reportedly attacked the Adamawa State Police headquarters in the wee hours of Wednesday, sending residents of Yola into panic.

The police headquarters is located at the heart of Jimeta community, in Yola North Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, confirmed the attack to Daily Trust but said things were under control.

According to Nguroje, the attack was repelled, but the identities of those behind it was unknown.

One source said the attackers were military personnel on a revenge mission following the alleged killing of a military officer by the police.

It could not be independently verified if military personnel were involved.

However, the paper quoted the police as saying investigations were ongoing to ascertain the cause of the attack and those behind it.(www.naija247news.com).

