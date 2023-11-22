Menu
Troops Rescues 31 Kidnap Victims In Sokoto

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN DAJI (OPHD) have rescued 31 kidnapped persons in Sokoto State.

The Nigerian Army, in a statement on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, said troops destroyed all the terrorists hideouts after rescuing the victims.

“The resilient troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN DAJI (OPHD) under the command of the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army, Sokoto , Major General Godwin Mutkut have continued to intensify onslaught and conducts series of clearance operation to terrorists enclaves in its Areas of Operations in the North West,” the statement read.

“In a recent clearance operation conducted by the troops of OPHD on 21 November 2023 at Tangaza LGA of Sokoto state, cleared Alya Fulani village, Buani forest, where 30 kidnapped persons were rescued.

“All the discovered terrorists hideouts were destroyed as the terrorists abandoned their captives and fled from their camps before the arrival of the aggressive troops.

“The troops also proceeded to Goboro village where one female kidnapped victim was rescued as the terrorists/bandits fled in disarray due to troops’ fire power superiority.”(www.naija247news.com).

