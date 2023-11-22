Menu
Law and Order

Traditional ruler, 14 others remanded over alleged attempted murder, land grabbing

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Ibadan, Nov. 22, 2023 .

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ogbomoso, on Wednesday, remanded the Oloko of Oko, Oba Solomon Akinola and 14 others in Abolongo custodian centre over alleged continuous violent attacks, attempted murder and land grabbing.

The 14 defendants remanded alongside Akinola included: Chief Sunday Aderinto, Chief Jimoh Asimiyu, Timothy Aderinto, Matthew Akintaro, Rafiu Ganiu and Adejare Adeleru.

Others were: Samson Ogunmola, Zachiaus Adeleru, Kamorudeen Ajibade, Raji Rasaq, Mutiu Arowosaye, Oyeyemi Oyelekan, Olusegun Oyelekan and Sheriff Adio.

Justice K.A. Adedokun gave the order when the State Counsel, Mr I.O. Abdulazeez, informed the court that the complainant, Dr Isaac Abiodun, had been attacked again by the defendants at Aagba village.

Adedokun frowned at the latest violent attack on Abiodun and held that Akinola’s ability to maintain peace was clearly against the warning he had been given when the case first came up on Nov. 16.

Consequently, the judge ordered the remand of the defendants and adjourned the suit till Nov. 27 for hearing of their bail application.

Naija247News reports that the judge had, on Nov.16, issued a warning to Akinola to be civil by cautioning his loyalists not to misbehave in any manner in respect of the matter.

The judge had also said that he would have remanded Akinola and other defendants if not for his strong respect for the traditional institution, but warned to deal with them if there was any report of misbehaviour from them.

Naija247News also reports that the defendants are facing a-29 count charge, bordering on alleged attempted murder, conspiracy, rough handling, robbery, stealing, damaging of property, forceful entry and assault.

The state counsel had told the court that the incident occurred on May 7, May 10, May 27 and Sept. 3, all in 2021 at Aagba in Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State.

He said that the indigenes of Aagba, including Abiodun, had petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) that the defendants had been doing everything possible to kill him (Abiodun) and convert his land situated at Aagba village to theirs.

He further stated that Abiodun had previously secured a court judgment as the true owner of the land.

The offences, according to him, contravene Sections 516, 355, 320, 332, 390(3), 7(4), 7(c ), 451 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. ii 38, Law of Oyo State, 2000.

Naija247News reports that the defendants had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges, while their counsel, Mr M.O. Folounsho, had also applied for their bail. (www.naija247news.com)

