Renewable Energy

“Tinubu Secures Energy Pacts: Gas Export and $500 Million Renewable Boost for Nigeria”

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

President Bola Tinubu Facilitates Historic Gas and Renewable Energy Partnerships in Nigeria-Germany Collaboration

President Bola Tinubu presided over a landmark event on Tuesday, overseeing the signing of two crucial Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) that signify a major stride in the energy sector. The first MoU, orchestrated between Riverside LNG of Nigeria and Johannes Schuetze Energy Import AG of Germany, solidifies a gas export partnership, while the second involves a collaboration between Union Bank of Nigeria and DWS Group on a $500 million renewable energy project in Nigeria.

The gas export partnership, spearheaded by Riverside LNG, aims to supply 850,000 tonnes of energy per annum from Nigeria to Germany, with plans to expand to an impressive 1.2 million tonnes per annum. David Ige, the CEO of GasInvest, signatory of the gas supply MoU, highlighted the project’s significance in extinguishing approximately 50 million cubic feet per day of flared gas in Nigeria, addressing environmental concerns.

President Tinubu, speaking at the 10th German-Nigerian Business Forum in Berlin, emphasized the resilient democracy in Nigeria, positioning the country as an attractive destination for foreign direct investments. The collaboration is poised to further strengthen economic ties between Nigeria and Germany.

The German partners expressed confidence in Nigeria’s gas sector, with Johannes Schuetze Energy Import AG’s Chief Operating Officer, Frank Otto, describing the partnership as a “big deal” for the German market. Union Bank’s Chairman, Farouk Gumel, disclosed a substantial commitment of $500 million for e-energy projects in Nigeria, underscoring the importance of rural inclusion and economic formalization.

President Tinubu, assuring German businesses of Nigeria’s stable political landscape, emphasized his commitment to sustained economic reforms and strengthened Nigerian-German relations. Reflecting on his administration’s achievements and commitment to reforms, Tinubu highlighted his role in removing the fuel subsidy and fostering a conducive investment environment.

In concluding his address, President Tinubu invited German businesses to forge a partnership that removes obstacles, fostering progress and prosperity in Nigerian-German relations. The president’s reassurance and commitment underscore the significance of the newly inked energy partnerships in driving economic growth and cooperation between the two nations.

“Ex-Polish President Komorowski Leads High-Level Delegation to Boost Economic Ties with Nigeria”
“Gov. Soludo Unveils N410 Billion Budget for Anambra State in 2024”
WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com