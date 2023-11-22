Tinubu Not My Enemy, We Disagree Politically’ – Afenifere Leader, Ayo Adebanjo

Nov 22,2023.

The leader of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo has described President Bola Tinubu as his son and not his enemy.

Adebanjo, however, noted that he disagrees with Tinubu politically.

Speaking at an event in Lagos on Tuesday, the Afenifere leader said Tinubu was a loving young man who has never refused to grant him any favour he asked.

Adebanjo pointed out that they differ in the area of national question.

He said: “Anybody should be concerned about the unity of this country, about the progress of this country. Don’t tell me about any economic programme.

“Until you change this constitution, you go nowhere. And I urge you, I beseech you, anybody who is a nationalist, who loves this country today, particularly Bola Tinubu.

“I’m happy Professor Bolaji Akinyemi is here. You are Tinubu’s friend. I’m not his enemy. He is my son. The only difference is that we disagree politically.

“He is a loving young man. I have never asked for a favour that he has not given me. But the issue is, the question of Nigeria to be together.”(www.naija247news.com)