Menu
Search
Subscribe
Infrastructure

“Tinubu Govt Revokes 1,633 Mining Licenses, Woo New Investors “

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

In a press conference held in Abuja on Tuesday, Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, announced the revocation of operating licenses for 1,633 mining title holders by the federal government. This decisive action was taken due to their failure to remit annual service fees to the government’s coffers.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Alake emphasized the necessity of this move to cleanse the sector and create room for new investors who are committed to meeting expectations.

According to Alake, exploration title holders are required to pay N1,500 per cadastral unit (not exceeding 200 units), while those with titles covering more than 200 units must pay N2,000 per unit. Expressing concern over companies’ reluctance to fulfill their financial obligations promptly, he criticized their failure to pay the annual service fee, deeming it “unconscionable” for profitable mining corporations.

Highlighting the enforcement of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act 2007, the Mining Cadastre Office initiated the process of revoking 2,213 titles on October 4, 2023. These titles included 795 exploration titles, 956 small-scale mining licenses, 364 quarry licenses, and 98 mining leases, as published in the Federal Government Gazette Number 178, Volume 110 of October 10, 2023.

The minister underscored the expiration of the mandatory 30-day notice on November 10, 2023, with only 580 titleholders settling their debts. Consequently, Alake, in accordance with the NMMA 2007, Section 5(a), approved the revocation of 1,633 mineral titles, encompassing exploration licenses, quarry licenses, small-scale mining licenses, and mining leases.

Issuing a stern warning, Alake urged previous titleholders to vacate the relevant cadaster immediately, cautioning that security agencies would collaborate with the Ministry’s mines inspectorate to apprehend any defaulter found on the revoked areas.

Further expounding on the philosophy of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act 2007, Alake stressed its aim to establish a transparent and comprehensive system for administering titles, ensuring a seamless transition from reconnaissance to exploration and mineral extraction.

He concluded by cautioning illegal miners to adhere to the Act or face legal consequences, asserting that revoked sites may not be reinstated to former holders, jeopardizing their chances of owning mining sites in the country.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
European Union Pushes Forward its ‘G20 Compact with Africa’
Next article
“NNPC Under Pressure to Deliver $1 Billion Crude Oil Supply to Dangote Refinery”
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Ex-Polish President Komorowski Leads High-Level Delegation to Boost Economic Ties with Nigeria”

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Former Polish President Bronisław Komorowski is scheduled to visit...

“NNPC Under Pressure to Deliver $1 Billion Crude Oil Supply to Dangote Refinery”

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) is under...

European Union Pushes Forward its ‘G20 Compact with Africa’

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Kestér Kenn Klomegâh -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Within the framework of the...

Sahara Group unveils 2060 net zero plan to drive sustainability

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group has stated...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Ex-Polish President Komorowski Leads High-Level Delegation to Boost Economic Ties with Nigeria”

Bilateral Ties 0
Former Polish President Bronisław Komorowski is scheduled to visit...

“NNPC Under Pressure to Deliver $1 Billion Crude Oil Supply to Dangote Refinery”

News Analysis 0
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) is under...

European Union Pushes Forward its ‘G20 Compact with Africa’

Geopolitics 0
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Within the framework of the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com