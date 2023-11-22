Menu
Search
Subscribe
Law and Order

Tailor, 22, gets 1 year imprisonment for internet dating scam

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Ikeja, Nov. 22, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

An Ikeja Special Offences Court, on Wednesday, sentenced a 22-year-old tailor, Kabiru Okeshola to one year imprisonment for representing himself as a white woman and engaging in internet dating scam.

Justice Rahman Oshodi sentenced Okeshola to one year in the Correctional Service Centre, Ikoyi, following the convict’s admission to the charges preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Oshodi said that he was satisfied that the confessional statement of the defendant established that he was engaged in fraudulent activities.

“Contrary to Section 320 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015, I have convicted you of possessing fraudulent documents through which you have benefitted 3,000 USD.

“You used the money to pay the hospital bill of your father, who is now late.

“You said you are now a tailor and have turned a new leaf and I believe you.

“You are hereby sentenced to one year imprisonment or pay a fine of N100, 000,” the judge said.

He further said that the convict’s iPhone 13 Pro and the N300, 000 bail which he restituted to the EFCC, be forfeited to the federal government of Nigeria.

Oshodi ordered that the convict be handed over to the correctional officers, pending the payment of the fine.

Earlier, in the review of fact, the operative of the EFCC, Mr Usman Ahmed, told the court that the convict and 15 others were arrested in a sting operation sometimes in September in Ikorodu.

Ahmed said that the convict confessed to have represented himself on social media to be a white woman from America in search of love and companionship.

“He confimed to have received the $3,000 in tranches through a third party to take care of his late father.

“The defendant restituted a sum of N300, 000 in favour of EFCC recovery fund account.

“An IPhone 13 Pro through which bundles of fraudulent document were printed out was also recovered from him,” Ahmed said.

The court thereafter admitted all the documents into evidence, but following no objections from the defence counsel, Mr Jamal Bashir, convicted and sentenced Okeshola.

Bashir, in his allocutus, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy as the convict was a first time offender and was ready to turn a new leaf.

“We pray for a non-custodial sentence and also urge the court to temper justice with mercy,” Bashir said.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Demands Shipping Companies Pay Outstanding Tax Bills
Next article
ZCG and Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority Announce Strategic Partnership
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Unknown Gunmen Kidnap APC Chairman, Son

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Chairman of the All Progressives...

Nigeria Is Not Lagos, Allow Judiciary Function’ – NNPP Chieftain Tells Tinubu

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 22,2023. Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a chieftain of the New...

ZCG and Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority Announce Strategic Partnership

News Wire News Wire -
NEW YORK & ABUJA, Nigeria--Z Capital Group, a leading...

Nigeria Demands Shipping Companies Pay Outstanding Tax Bills

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Nigeria again demanded that shipping companies pay outstanding tax...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Unknown Gunmen Kidnap APC Chairman, Son

Security News 0
November 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Chairman of the All Progressives...

Nigeria Is Not Lagos, Allow Judiciary Function’ – NNPP Chieftain Tells Tinubu

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 22,2023. Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a chieftain of the New...

ZCG and Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority Announce Strategic Partnership

Data & News Analysis 0
NEW YORK & ABUJA, Nigeria--Z Capital Group, a leading...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com