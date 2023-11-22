Siemens Gas Deal: Nigerians will witness surge in electricity supply in mid-2024

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Maitama Tuggar, has asserted that the Siemens gas agreement between Nigeria and Germany will result in an enhanced electricity supply for Nigerians by the initial half of 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Tuggar communicated virtually from Berlin, Germany, during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today program on Tuesday.

He expressed optimism, stating, “In the upcoming year, by the first half of 2024, there will be a notable advancement in Nigeria’s electricity supply.” He emphasized that any challenges encountered previously would be effectively addressed under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2018, pledged to increase Nigeria’s electricity capacity from the current 4,000 megawatts to 25,000mw by 2025 through a deal with Siemens Energy in Germany under the Presidential Power Initiative. Despite the project’s initial stagnation, the minister, participating in the G20 Compact with Africa Economic Conference in Germany, confirmed that the Siemens deal is now “fully back.”

Tuggar highlighted the mutually beneficial nature of the gas deal between Nigeria and Germany. He clarified, “Exporting gas to Germany or planning to do so doesn’t imply neglecting Nigeria’s domestic gas requirements; those will also be met. However, the revenue generated from such exports will be crucial for further investments in expanding electricity and gas infrastructure across Nigeria. It’s a comprehensive approach where one aspect complements the other.”

The minister also underscored that the ongoing Ajaokuta-Abuja-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) project would contribute significantly to the improvement of electricity supply upon its completion.