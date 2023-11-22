Menu
Nigeria Football Federation

“Osimhen and Oshoala Nominated for 2023 Globe Soccer Awards”

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Nigerian football stars Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala make the cut for the 2023 Globe Soccer Best Men and Women Player Awards. Osimhen, the Napoli sensation, contends with 29 others, including stars like Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi.

Last year’s Emerging Player of the Year, Osimhen’s remarkable season features a pivotal role in Napoli’s first league title in over three decades, and he’s also a top contender for the upcoming African Player of the Year.

On the women’s front, Barcelona’s Oshoala, fresh from a treble-winning season, competes with teammate Aitana Bonmati and others like Sam Kerr.

The coaching category sees Pep Guardiola as the frontrunner after Manchester City’s treble-winning season, facing competition from Mikel Arteta and others.

Online voting is underway until December 7th, with winners set to be revealed on January 19, 2024, in the Globe Soccer Awards ceremony.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

