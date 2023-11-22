Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business News

Onaro Adaeze Chukwuzolem, 15, Triumphs as Winner of UBA Foundation NEC 2023

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

In a thrilling finale to the 2023 UBA Foundation National Essay Competition, 15-year-old Onaro Adaeze Chukwuzolem, a student of Fountain Heights Secondary School, Surulere Lagos, triumphed as the overall winner beating the 11 other finalists.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Her exuberant declaration, “Yes!!! I won!! I did it!!!,” echoed through the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre in UBA House during the Grand Finale. Adaeze’s victory marked a historic moment as the first of three girls to claim the top prizes in a competition that attracted nearly 12,000 entries from Senior Secondary School students across Nigeria, out of which 12 finalists were initially selected.

Following the second essay written by the 12 selected finalists, Adaeze emerged winner, and secured a prestigious scholarship worth N5 million to pursue her studies in any African university of her choice, along with a modern laptop and other prizes. Her elation and gratitude were evident as she expressed, “This opportunity has changed my life, and I really appreciate the UBA and the UBA Foundation for this.”

The UBA Foundation’s commitment to fostering education and transforming lives was further underscored through constant mentoring that Adaeze will receive throughout her educational journey.

Abdulhameed Khadijah Husna of Sweet Haven High School, Kano State, clinched the second prize -a N3 million educational grant, a laptop, and additional prizes. Meanwhile, Chukwuma-Okoh Naomi from Queens College, Yaba, Lagos, secured the third prize, which included a N2.5 million grant and a brand-new laptop. The remaining nine finalists, which included two boys, were not left empty-handed, receiving brand new laptops and consolation prizes.

UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, emphasized the bank’s unwavering commitment to youth empowerment.

He stated, “UBA is proud to be associated with this event. Annually, we put aside a percentage of our profits to change lives, and we are committed to doing this annually.”

The National Essay Competition has become a pivotal platform for promoting education, literacy, and critical thinking among Nigerian youth, making a positive impact on their lives and society at large,” Alawuba said.

The Managing Director/CEO of UBA Foundation, Bola Atta, who commended the winners for their exceptional brilliance and encouraged those who did not secure top positions to view it as a challenge for improvement.

She highlighted the Foundation’s dedication to extending this impactful competition to other African countries, reinforcing its commitment to socio-economic betterment through initiatives in Education, Environment, Economic Empowerment, and Special Projects.

“It is important to note at this point that this same competition is being replicated in some other African countries where UBA operates such as Ghana, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Senegal, Uganda, Cote D’Ivoire. Other countries like Zambia, Gabon, Chad and Benin Republic have plans to conduct the NEC in the first quarter of 2024,” Atta said.

UBA Foundation, the CSR arm of the UBA Group, is committed to the socio-economic betterment of the communities in which the bank operates, focusing on development in the areas of Education, Environment, Economic Empowerment and Special Projects.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Scholz pledges greater investment in Africa’s green energy sector
Next article
Traditional ruler, 14 others remanded over alleged attempted murder, land grabbing
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Traditional ruler, 14 others remanded over alleged attempted murder, land grabbing

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Ibadan, Nov. 22, 2023 . An Oyo State High Court...

Scholz pledges greater investment in Africa’s green energy sector

News Wire News Wire -
BERLIN, Nov 20 - Germany will invest 4 billion...

Goldman Sachs says deeper OPEC output cut remains on table

Bisi Adesina Bisi Adesina -
Says base case is voluntary group cut is...

Oil tumbles nearly 4% as OPEC+ meeting delayed

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
OPEC+ meeting delayed to Nov. 30 Brent falls...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Traditional ruler, 14 others remanded over alleged attempted murder, land grabbing

Law and Order 0
Ibadan, Nov. 22, 2023 . An Oyo State High Court...

Scholz pledges greater investment in Africa’s green energy sector

Oil Markets 0
BERLIN, Nov 20 - Germany will invest 4 billion...

Goldman Sachs says deeper OPEC output cut remains on table

News Analysis 0
Says base case is voluntary group cut is...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com