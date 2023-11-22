Menu
Search
Subscribe
Oil Markets

Oil tumbles nearly 4% as OPEC+ meeting delayed

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

  • OPEC+ meeting delayed to Nov. 30
  • Brent falls below $80
  • Eyes on whether OPEC+ cuts will be rolled over or deepened

LONDON, Nov 22 – Oil prices tanked nearly 4% on Wednesday as OPEC+ producers delayed a meeting on output planned for Sunday, raising questions about the future course of crude production cuts.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Brent crude futures was down $3.05, or 3.7%, to $79.40 a barrel by 1313 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down $2.97, or 3.82%, to $74.80.

OPEC+ delayed its ministerial meeting to Nov. 30 from Nov. 26 as previously scheduled, OPEC said in a statement, without giving a reason for the postponement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported that the OPEC+ meeting could be delayed for an unspecified period of time after Saudi Arabia expressed its dissatisfaction with other members about their output numbers.

Analysts had predicted before the delay that OPEC+ was likely to extend or even deepen oil supply cuts into next year.

Both Brent and WTI oil benchmarks have fallen for four straight weeks.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Senate pass 2024-2026 budget framework with naira at 700 to dollar next year
Next article
Goldman Sachs says deeper OPEC output cut remains on table
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Traditional ruler, 14 others remanded over alleged attempted murder, land grabbing

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Ibadan, Nov. 22, 2023 . An Oyo State High Court...

Onaro Adaeze Chukwuzolem, 15, Triumphs as Winner of UBA Foundation NEC 2023

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
In a thrilling finale to the 2023 UBA Foundation...

Scholz pledges greater investment in Africa’s green energy sector

News Wire News Wire -
BERLIN, Nov 20 - Germany will invest 4 billion...

Goldman Sachs says deeper OPEC output cut remains on table

Bisi Adesina Bisi Adesina -
Says base case is voluntary group cut is...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Traditional ruler, 14 others remanded over alleged attempted murder, land grabbing

Law and Order 0
Ibadan, Nov. 22, 2023 . An Oyo State High Court...

Onaro Adaeze Chukwuzolem, 15, Triumphs as Winner of UBA Foundation NEC 2023

Business News 0
In a thrilling finale to the 2023 UBA Foundation...

Scholz pledges greater investment in Africa’s green energy sector

Oil Markets 0
BERLIN, Nov 20 - Germany will invest 4 billion...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com