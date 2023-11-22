Oil tumbles nearly 4% as OPEC+ meeting delayed

OPEC+ meeting delayed to Nov. 30

Brent falls below $80

Eyes on whether OPEC+ cuts will be rolled over or deepened

LONDON, Nov 22 – Oil prices tanked nearly 4% on Wednesday as OPEC+ producers delayed a meeting on output planned for Sunday, raising questions about the future course of crude production cuts.

Brent crude futures was down $3.05, or 3.7%, to $79.40 a barrel by 1313 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down $2.97, or 3.82%, to $74.80.

OPEC+ delayed its ministerial meeting to Nov. 30 from Nov. 26 as previously scheduled, OPEC said in a statement, without giving a reason for the postponement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported that the OPEC+ meeting could be delayed for an unspecified period of time after Saudi Arabia expressed its dissatisfaction with other members about their output numbers.

Analysts had predicted before the delay that OPEC+ was likely to extend or even deepen oil supply cuts into next year.

Both Brent and WTI oil benchmarks have fallen for four straight weeks.