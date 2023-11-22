Nigeria Vigilant in Addressing Oil Spill at TotalEnergies’ Egina Field

In a recent development, Nigerian authorities are actively overseeing and containing an oil spill that occurred during loading operations at the Egina field, operated by TotalEnergies. The incident took place on November 15, prompting close monitoring and collaborative efforts by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the spill detention agency, and the oil industry regulator.

While the exact volume of the spill remains unconfirmed, TotalEnergies assures that the impact on the 200,000 barrel-per-day capacity oilfield is minimal, and production remains unaffected. A spokesperson for the company states that they are working in conjunction with local authorities to address the incident, including the removal of the resident sheen resulting from the spill.

TotalEnergies is actively engaged in aerial surveillance and applying dispersant to manage the spill. NIMASA Chief Bashir Jamoh emphasizes the collaborative efforts with other government entities to effectively control and manage the pollution, safeguarding the marine environment and nearby communities.

A reconnaissance survey of neighboring areas, including Andoni, Qua-Iboe terminals, Bonny Island, Opobo/Nkoro, and Eastern Obolo, reveals no immediate impact on coastal communities. This development is significant in the context of Nigeria’s historical struggles with oil spills in the Niger River delta region, which have caused extensive environmental damage and adversely affected local communities.

It’s worth noting that oil majors operating in Nigeria, a key player in Africa’s crude production, have faced legal challenges in the past over spills. In May, Shell secured a victory in a UK Supreme Court case related to a 2011 oil spill off Nigeria’s coast. This incident underscores the ongoing complexities and legal ramifications associated with oil exploration and production in the region.