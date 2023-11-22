Menu
Nigeria Is Not Lagos, Allow Judiciary Function' – NNPP Chieftain Tells Tinubu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 22,2023.

Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), on Tuesday cautioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to interfere with the functions of the judiciary.

Recall that last Friday, the Court of Appeal in Abuja nullified the victory of Kano State’s Governor, Abba Yusuf because the Governor is not a member of the NNPP.

Oguntoyinbo, who was the 2023 gubernatorial candidate of NNPP in Ogun State, added that Tinubu should not intimidate the judiciary.

After paying a solidarity visit to Yusuf, Ajadi in a statement to Daily Post said :

Quote

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not interfere with the functions of the judiciary but instead allow the judiciary to function effectively as expected in democratic governance.

“The president should not cow the judiciary; he should realise that Nigeria is not Lagos, where he turned the state into an APC state with no functioning opposition parties.

“APC as a party and the President are too desperate to control all states in Nigeria, hence their resort to pushing the judiciary to achieve their aim of foisting on the country a one-party system.

“Last week, former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar warned the nation of the plan of the ruling APC and President Bola Tinubu to turn the country into a one-party state. I agree with Alhaji Atiku and want all other statesmen to rise up and caution President Tinubu not to turn the country to Lagos State, where he pockets everything.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

