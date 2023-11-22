Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira depreciates by 10.8% against US Dollar at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira depreciated by 10.8 per cent or N80.83 on the US Dollar at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Tuesday, November 21, closing at N830.97/$1 compared with the previous day’s N750.14/$1.

At the market yesterday, the supply of FX decreased by 30.7 per cent or $54.29 million to $112.46 million from the $176.75 million achieved a day earlier, according to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

Also ,the domestic currency in the black market weakened against the American currency  by N5 on Tuesday to close at N1,145/$1, in contrast to the preceding day’s value of N1,140/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

