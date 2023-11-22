LUTH set to graduate 343 students

November 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) says 343 students will graduate from the various medical schools at its 2023 graduation ceremony on Friday

Prof, Ayodeji Oluwole, Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of LUTH , said this on Wednesday in Lagos.

Oluwole said the graduating students ,across nine schools, had satisfied all requirements for graduation.

He said that outstanding graduating students from the various disciplines would be given cash prizes ,in addition to their certificates at the ceremony.

“Prof Amam Mbakwem, a Professor of Medicine and a Consultant Physician and Cardiologist ,is the guest speaker while Prof. Sulaimon Akanmu, a haematologist is the Professor of Honour.

“The graduation ceremony process begins with a press briefing down to the ceremony day, starting with procession of graduands into hall 36 in LUTH” he said. (www.naija247news.com).