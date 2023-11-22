Lagos State Govt Defends Expenditure Amid Criticisms

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, addressed concerns on Tuesday, acknowledging discrepancies in the records released by the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA). Speaking at the commissioning of the new operational headquarters of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) in Ikeja, the governor emphasized transparency in the state’s public expenditure.

In response to criticisms over government spending, particularly Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat’s office allegedly receiving over N2 billion for rechargeable fans, lights, and fridges, Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that the controversy was unnecessary. Through his spokesperson, Gboyega Akosile, the governor highlighted the administration’s commitment to responsible governance and transparency.

Sanwo-Olu, addressing the social media scrutiny, stated, “We don’t have a problem with any individual… If we are seen as a government that is transparent and responsible, we should not be shy of criticism.” He acknowledged that mistakes on some items in the records had been identified by officers in Lagos State, citing a case where an item meant to cost N2 million was inaccurately listed as N2 billion. The governor emphasized that these discrepancies had been corrected by the PPA.

Asserting the state’s dedication to serving the people of Lagos, Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed the commitment to open books for checks and balances, ensuring judicious appropriation of funds for projects and services benefiting residents.