Inspector Dies as Military,Police Clash in Adamawa

November 22, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A police inspector has been killed after a clash between some officers and men of the Nigeria Police and the military in Yola. the Adamawa State capital.

The Police identified the deceased as Inspector Jacob Daniel, who died in the course of the confrontation between the two security agencies.

Residents of Yola woke up Wednesday morning to speculations of an attack on the Adamawa State Police Command Headquarters but there were conflicting versions of the rift between the two security agencies.

Members of the public claiming knowledge of the situation had said some military men took a patient to the Police Clinic in Jimeta, Yola, but were denied entry because the soldiers were heavily armed, following which the soldiers attacked the police headquarters. (www.naija247news.com).