Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Inspector Dies as Military,Police Clash in Adamawa

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 22, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A police inspector has been killed after a clash between some officers and men of the Nigeria Police and the military in Yola. the Adamawa State capital.

The Police identified the deceased as Inspector Jacob Daniel, who died in the course of the confrontation between the two security agencies.

Residents of Yola woke up Wednesday morning to speculations of an attack on the Adamawa State Police Command Headquarters but there were conflicting versions of the rift between the two security agencies.

Members of the public claiming knowledge of the situation had said some military men took a patient to the Police Clinic in Jimeta, Yola, but were denied entry because the soldiers were heavily armed, following which the soldiers attacked the police headquarters. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Body of Missing Rivers Landlord found in Uncompleted building
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Body of Missing Rivers Landlord found in Uncompleted building

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Some youths have clashed with policemen...

4,000 Flights, 250,000 Passengers Recorded At Chinua Achebe Airport In Anambra

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than 250,000 passengers have...

I’ll Find A Way To Put Myself In Guinness World Records Over My Recent Reforms – Tinubu Tells Nigerians In Germany

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 22,2023. President Bola Tinubu has claimed that his performance...

FIRS Demands Tax Compliance By Crude Lifting Shipping Firms

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Body of Missing Rivers Landlord found in Uncompleted building

Nigeria Metro News 0
November 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Some youths have clashed with policemen...

4,000 Flights, 250,000 Passengers Recorded At Chinua Achebe Airport In Anambra

Aviation 0
November 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than 250,000 passengers have...

I’ll Find A Way To Put Myself In Guinness World Records Over My Recent Reforms – Tinubu Tells Nigerians In Germany

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 22,2023. President Bola Tinubu has claimed that his performance...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com