Politics & Govt News

I’ll Find A Way To Put Myself In Guinness World Records Over My Recent Reforms – Tinubu Tells Nigerians In Germany

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 22,2023.

President Bola Tinubu has claimed that his performance since the May 29 Inauguration Day towards reforming the decaying Nigerian socio-economic sector makes him worthy of being named in the Guinness World Records.

Tinubu, who said this while addressing Nigerians in Germany on Tuesday, said he would find a way to ensure his name entered into the Guinness Book of Records since no one realised his performance.

Nigeria voted for me for reforms. And from day one of my inauguration, I started the reform. Day one. To me, if you didn’t mention me, the Guinness Book of Records. I will try to find a way to insert myself because I did it without expectations,” he said.

Tinubu noted that he had a private sector background and Nigerians voted for him for reforms and his track record as former Governor of Lagos state.

Naija247News had weeks ago reported that President Tinubu despite his boasting admitted that under his government, Nigerians have been plunged into rising inflation, increasing cost of living, acute hunger, and rising level of poverty and hardship.

Tinubu had spoken at the closing ceremony of a three-day cabinet retreat which took place in the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, saying poverty was not shameful but only “unacceptable.”

He had said, “Since we are one family and one nation, and we are in this vehicle together, to change the narrative and bring about economic prosperity of our country; are we ready?

“Poverty is not a shameful thing but it’s not just acceptable. If you check your history, there’s a trace of poverty in it but we should find a way to dig ourselves out of it.

Poverty is not a shameful thing but it’s not just acceptable. If you check your history, there’s a trace of poverty in it but we should find a way to dig ourselves out of it.

“So, it is left for you and me to navigate his ship out of poverty. We have a lot of work ahead of us.”

The Guinness World Records, known from its inception in 1955 until 1999 as The Guinness Book of Records and in previous United States editions as The Guinness Book of World Records, is a British reference book published annually, listing world records both of human achievements and the extremes of the natural world.

Previous article
FIRS Demands Tax Compliance By Crude Lifting Shipping Firms
Next article
4,000 Flights, 250,000 Passengers Recorded At Chinua Achebe Airport In Anambra
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

