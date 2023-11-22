Menu
“I died in a car accident, But God gave me a second life – Yul Edochie

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has revealed how his life was miraculously saved after he was involved in a ghastly car accident in 2019.

The thespian claimed that he died after the accident, but God gave him a second life and instructed that his new life would be for his glory, his word, and for humanity.

Edochie disclosed this on his Instagram page recently, promising to shed more light on his claim later.

He wrote: “In 2019, I died in a car accident. But God gave me a second life. Not a second chance but a second life.

“God told me that my first life was for myself and it was gone. But the second life He gave me, I would live for God, for His word, His glory, and live for humanity. I’ll break it down later.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Zambia’s Complex Debt Restructuring Faces Setback as Creditors Clash Over Relief Deals
