Budget & Fiscal Responsibility

“Gov. Soludo Unveils N410 Billion Budget for Anambra State in 2024”

By: Saraki Mohammed

Date:

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has unveiled a proposed budget of N410 billion for Anambra State in 2024, presenting the estimate to the State House of Assembly in Awka, the capital.

This marks a 57.8 percent increase from the 2023 budget of over N280 billion.

Notably, the budget allocates N96.2 billion to Recurrent expenditure and N313.9 billion to Capital expenditure, with 77 percent of the total budget focused on Capital projects.

Soludo emphasized that this budget reflects a strategic shift toward realizing the promised transformation agenda for a vibrant and prosperous smart mega city.

Saraki Mohammed
Saraki Mohammedhttp://punchng.com

