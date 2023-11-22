Menu
Search
Subscribe
North West

“Gov. Buni Allocates N7.5 Million House and Financial Aid to Family of Slain Policeman”

By: Saraki Mohammed

Date:

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has instructed the acquisition of a N7.5 million house for the family of the late Corporal Mohammed Maina, who was tragically killed in an ambush on the governor’s convoy by suspected terrorists along the Maiduguri-Damaturu route last Saturday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The directive, revealed in a press statement by Mamman Mohammed, the Director General of Press and Media Affairs to Governor Buni, includes N2 million for immediate needs and N1 million for the children’s school fees.

Additionally, the governor approved N1 million for each of the six injured security personnel and an extra N2 million for their medical expenses.

Governor Buni, expressing condolences and prayers for the deceased and injured, also authorized the release of food items to the affected families.

The Emir of Damaturu, Shehu Hashimi II ibn al-Amin El-Kanemi, presented these items to the victims’ family, accompanied by the Special Advisers on Religious Affairs, Ustaz Babagana Mallam-Kyari.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Gov. Soludo Unveils N410 Billion Budget for Anambra State in 2024”
Next article
“Osimhen and Oshoala Nominated for 2023 Globe Soccer Awards”
Saraki Mohammed
Saraki Mohammedhttp://punchng.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Siemens Gas Deal: Nigerians will witness surge in electricity supply in mid-2024

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Maitama Tuggar, has...

Lagos State Govt Defends Expenditure Amid Criticisms

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, addressed concerns on Tuesday,...

“Osimhen and Oshoala Nominated for 2023 Globe Soccer Awards”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Nigerian football stars Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala make...

“Gov. Soludo Unveils N410 Billion Budget for Anambra State in 2024”

Saraki Mohammed Saraki Mohammed -
Governor Chukwuma Soludo has unveiled a proposed budget of...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Siemens Gas Deal: Nigerians will witness surge in electricity supply in mid-2024

Data & News Analysis 0
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Maitama Tuggar, has...

Lagos State Govt Defends Expenditure Amid Criticisms

South West 0
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, addressed concerns on Tuesday,...

“Osimhen and Oshoala Nominated for 2023 Globe Soccer Awards”

Nigeria Football Federation 0
Nigerian football stars Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala make...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com