“Gov. Buni Allocates N7.5 Million House and Financial Aid to Family of Slain Policeman”

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has instructed the acquisition of a N7.5 million house for the family of the late Corporal Mohammed Maina, who was tragically killed in an ambush on the governor’s convoy by suspected terrorists along the Maiduguri-Damaturu route last Saturday.

The directive, revealed in a press statement by Mamman Mohammed, the Director General of Press and Media Affairs to Governor Buni, includes N2 million for immediate needs and N1 million for the children’s school fees.

Additionally, the governor approved N1 million for each of the six injured security personnel and an extra N2 million for their medical expenses.

Governor Buni, expressing condolences and prayers for the deceased and injured, also authorized the release of food items to the affected families.

The Emir of Damaturu, Shehu Hashimi II ibn al-Amin El-Kanemi, presented these items to the victims’ family, accompanied by the Special Advisers on Religious Affairs, Ustaz Babagana Mallam-Kyari.